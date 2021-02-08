Coronavirus in Arkansas: 637 new cases, 30 additional deaths

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Governor Asa Hutchinson announced 637 new cases and 30 additional deaths due to COVID-19 in Arkansas on Monday, February 8.

There are now 15,320 cases statewide considered active by the Arkansas Department of Health.

A total of 777 people are hospitalized and 142 are on ventilators.

The statewide death toll due to COVID-19 is now 5,106.

There have been 71,514 PCR tests this month and 23,576 antigen tests.

Top counties reporting new cases: