Coronavirus in Arkansas: 648 new cases, 12 additional deaths

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Governor Asa Hutchinson announced 648 new cases and 12 additional deaths due to COVID-19 in Arkansas at his daily press conference on Friday.

The top counties reporting new cases include:

Pulaski – 68

Washington – 44

Craighead – 32

Pope – 30

Benton – 29

Garland – 24

Sebastian – 22

Saline – 21

The rest of the counties are reporting less than 20 cases, Hutchinson said.

There are now 6633 cases considered active by the Arkansas Department of Health, including:

5489 in the general community

1013 in correctional facilities

131 in nursing homes

There have been 31,762 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Arkansas since the pandemic began.

Hutchinson announced 12 additional deaths due to the virus on Friday but said the high figure was in part due to delay in how the death were reported.

Hospitalizations due to COVID-19 are down by a net six to 464, including 97 patients on ventilators (-4).

Dr. Nate Smith, Secretary of the Arkansas Department of Health, said seven of the deaths were from the last three days while the other five cases were delayed in being reported (from as far back as June 24 up to July 12).

Smith announced 581 additional cases considered recovered in Arkansas on Friday, raising the total to 24,776.

The state announced 5861 test results reported over the last 24 hours. Hutchinson set a goal to perform 200,000 tests in Arkansas in July. As of July 17, the state has conducted only 94,148.

“We’re behind on our target for the month,” said Smith. “There have been challenges with reagents in the commercial labs.”

He said the state is increasing capacity at the public health lab, hoping to bring on two new, high-throughput machines that will double the testing capacity.

For more information on the state’s response to the novel coronavirus, visit https://www.healthy.arkansas.gov/programs-services/topics/novel-coronavirus.

You can watch the daily press conference for Friday, July 17 below: