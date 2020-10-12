Coronavirus in Arkansas: 654 new cases, 17 additional deaths

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Governor Asa Hutchinson announced 654 new cases and 17 additional deaths due to COVID-19 in Arkansas on Monday, October 12.

There are now 6,929 cases statewide considered active by the Arkansas Department of Health.

There have been 112,330 PCR tests this month and 11,306 antigen tests.

A total of 80,496 people in Arkansas have recovered. Since March, there have been a total of 93,487 cases.

The statewide death toll due to COVID-19 is now 1,586.

A total of 608 (+32) people are hospitalized and 104 (+5) are on ventilators.

The top counties reporting new cases today include:

Pulaski – 80

Washington – 57

Sebastian – 33

Craighead – 32

Benton – 27

