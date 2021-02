LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Governor Asa Hutchinson announced 667 new cases of COVID-19 in Arkansas on Wednesday as the state’s testing dipped due to the ongoing winter weather crisis.

There are now 8,239 cases of the virus considered ‘active’ in Arkansas.

The statewide death toll rose to 5,313 (+26) on Wednesday.

The number of patients hospitalized with the virus in Arkansas remains at 638, including 110 patients on ventilators.