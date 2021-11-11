Coronavirus in Arkansas: 673 new cases, 22 additional deaths

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Arkansas Department of Health recorded 673 new COVID-19 cases and 22 additional deaths due to the virus in Arkansas on Thursday, November 11.

There are 4,784 cases statewide considered active by the Arkansas Department of Health.

A total of 299 people are hospitalized and 59 are on ventilators.

The statewide death toll due to COVID-19 increased to 8,547.

Top counties reporting new cases:

Benton – 73

Washington – 65

Pulaski – 42

Of the state’s 4,248,690 vaccine doses, 3,248,115 have been administered, according to the Arkansas Department of Health. 297,861 people have received only their first dose, while 1,416,408 people are fully vaccinated.

“Active COVID cases have risen for the third day in a row. While these increases are slight, it reminds us of the importance of getting vaccinated,” Gov. Asa Hutchinson said on Twitter. “If you have questions about the vaccine, consult with your trusted health care provider to make the best decision for your health.”