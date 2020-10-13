Coronavirus in Arkansas: 680 new cases, 25 additional deaths

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Governor Asa Hutchinson announced 680 new cases and 25 additional deaths due to COVID-19 in Arkansas on Tuesday, October 13.

There are now cases statewide considered active by the Arkansas Department of Health.

There have been 119,277 PCR tests this month and 12,783 antigen tests.

A total of 81,136 people in Arkansas have recovered. Since March, there have been a total of 94,167 cases.

The statewide death toll due to COVID-19 is now 1,611.

A total of 605 (-3) people are hospitalized and 110 (+6) are on ventilators.

The top counties reporting new cases today include:

Pulaski – 56

Benton – 44

Craighead – 32

Lonoke – 24

Garland – 22

80 more people are in the hospital with the coronavirus compared to one week ago.

604 people were hospitalized today compared to 524 last Tuesday.

Hutchinson said this is an important number to keep an eye on.

“We want that to be able to go down but our hospital capacity can handle more but we don’t want to put the pressure on the system,” he said.

Yesterday was a new record for COVID-19 hospitalizations at 607.

The Department of Health is reiterating the importance of the flu shot this year.

Dr. Jennifer Dillaha said 125 people died from the flu last year in Arkansas.

She said if you get the flu vaccine this year, it will help our hospitals still fighting COVID-19.

“The shot can keep people out of the hospital and that is exactly what we need to do right now; keep people out of the hospital in Arkansas while we have this COVID-19 pandemic,” she said.

Dillaha said it takes two weeks for the flu shot to become effective, so you will need to get it now to be protected by the end of the month.

You can learn more about the state’s response to the novel coronavirus at https://www.healthy.arkansas.gov/programs-services/topics/novel-coronavirus.