Coronavirus in Arkansas: 687 new cases, hospitalizations continue to rise

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – The number of active cases of COVID-19 rose by 687 in Arkansas on Thursday, Governor Asa Hutchinson announced at his daily press conference.
The 687 new cases include:
- 96 in Washington County
- 45 in Benton County
- 44 in Pulaski County
- 26 in Lonoke County
- 26 in Sebastian County
Hutchinson announced two additional deaths due to the virus, raising the state’s death toll to 242.
Hospitalizations due to the virus rose to a new record high on Thursday to 284 (+17), including 66 on ventilators (+8).
The seven-day rolling average of new cases in Benton and Washington counties show there to be a decline.
Governor Hutchinson addressed the disparity in testing between Washington and Benton Counties on Thursday, sharing a chart that shows Benton County has tested nearly twice as many residents (at a rate per 10,000 residents).
The state announced three upcoming testing events that will be free and available to anyone in Northwest Arkansas: two in Washington County, one in Benton County. Details about these events are listed in the image below.
There have now been 18,062 cumulative cases of COVID-19 reported in Arkansas.
For more information on the state’s response to the novel coronavirus, visit https://www.healthy.arkansas.gov/programs-services/topics/novel-coronavirus.
You can watch the full press conference for Thursday, June 25 below: