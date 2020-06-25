Coronavirus in Arkansas: 687 new cases, hospitalizations continue to rise

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – The number of active cases of COVID-19 rose by 687 in Arkansas on Thursday, Governor Asa Hutchinson announced at his daily press conference.

The 687 new cases include:

96 in Washington County

45 in Benton County

44 in Pulaski County

26 in Lonoke County

26 in Sebastian County

Hutchinson announced two additional deaths due to the virus, raising the state’s death toll to 242.

Hospitalizations due to the virus rose to a new record high on Thursday to 284 (+17), including 66 on ventilators (+8).

The seven-day rolling average of new cases in Benton and Washington counties show there to be a decline.

Governor Hutchinson addressed the disparity in testing between Washington and Benton Counties on Thursday, sharing a chart that shows Benton County has tested nearly twice as many residents (at a rate per 10,000 residents).

The state announced three upcoming testing events that will be free and available to anyone in Northwest Arkansas: two in Washington County, one in Benton County. Details about these events are listed in the image below.

There have now been 18,062 cumulative cases of COVID-19 reported in Arkansas.

For more information on the state’s response to the novel coronavirus, visit https://www.healthy.arkansas.gov/programs-services/topics/novel-coronavirus.

You can watch the full press conference for Thursday, June 25 below: