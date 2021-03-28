Coronavirus in Arkansas: 69 new cases, 5 additional deaths

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — There are 69 new COVID-19 cases in Arkansas and 5 deaths, Governor Asa Hutchinson announced on Sunday, March 28.

2,945 are active; 171 hospitalized (+1), 27 on ventilators (-1). There have been a total of 329,929 cases and 253,236 recoveries, according to the Arkansas Department of Health (ADH).

TOP COUNTIES FOR NEW COVID-19 CASES

  • Pulaski: 13
  • Benton: 9
  • Craighead: 6
  • Faulkner, Randolph, Sebastian: 4
  • Ashley, Bradley, Miller, Pope, Washington: 3

“The First Lady & I are among 728K Arkansans who have had a COVID-19 vaccination. I was elated to see today we had fewer than 100 new cases for the second time in March,” Hutchinson said. “Please join us in getting a shot so we can push the number to zero.”

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

