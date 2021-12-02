Coronavirus in Arkansas: 1,226 new cases, six additional deaths

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Arkansas Department of Health recorded 1,226 new COVID-19 cases and six additional deaths due to the virus in Arkansas on Thursday, December 2.

There are 6,585 cases statewide considered active by the ADH.

A total of 432 people are hospitalized and 78 are on ventilators.

Top counties reporting new cases:

Benton – 110

Craighead – 83

Pulaski – 76

The statewide death toll due to COVID-19 increased to 8,693.

This is the seventh consecutive day of an increase in new cases. Let’s prepare for cold weather and Omicron by getting your first dose or booster shot. pic.twitter.com/hN9fQgDxUz — Gov. Asa Hutchinson (@AsaHutchinson) December 2, 2021

Of the state’s 4,382,960 vaccine doses, 3,434,559 have been administered, according to the Arkansas Department of Health. 328, 745 people have received only their first dose, while 1,448,597 people are fully vaccinated.

