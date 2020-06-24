Coronavirus in Arkansas: 697 new cases, hospitalizations reach record high

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – Governor Asa Hutchinson announced 697 new cases of the novel coronavirus in Arkansas on Wednesday as the number of patients hospitalized with the virus in the state continues to rise to new levels.

There are now 267 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 in Arkansas, the most at any point since the pandemic began and up by 19 since Tuesday, including 58 (+1) on ventilators.

“That’s reached a high, which, is….will be able to go down at some point, but we have to stop having new cases to reach that point,” Hutchinson said.

The 697 new cases reported Wednesday include:

168 in Hot Spring County (largely attributable to Ouachita River Unit correctional facility, according to Hutchinson)

79 in Washington County

67 in Benton County

51 in Pulaski County

40 in Sebastian County

29 in Faulkner County

“Whenever you look at that, you see, overall, the growth of cases declining in Benton and Washington County somewhat, so you can see some level of progress that’s there, but you also see new areas of challenge in other parts of the state,” Gov. Hutchinson said.

There are now 5567 cases considered active by the state.

“Here again you see sort of the high-water mark over 700 cases in one day, but, since then, it spikes up, it spikes down. Today was a high spike that’s close to that 700 mark,” Hutchinson said.

The governor announced three additional deaths in Arkansas due to the virus, raising the state’s death toll to 240.

Hutchinson said he’s directed the Arkansas Department of Health to more than double the number of contact tracers.

The plan is to add another 700 to bring the state’s total to 900 contact tracers.

The governor says the addition of these positions will cost $22 million.

He’s asking the CARES Act Steering Committee and the General Assembly for the funding.

“Whenever you have this level of new cases, that challenges the resources of the contact tracing, which is a fundamental part of our strategy,” Hutchinson said.

There have been 11,568 (+348) reported recoveries from the virus in Arkansas and 17,375 cases total.

Dr. Nate Smith said the state has performed 7374 tests over the last 24 hours.

Hutchinson said the state has a new goal of testing 180,000 Arkansans in July – six percent of the state’s population.

There will be three surge testing events in the coming weeks in Washington and Benton Counties, he said.

For more information on the state’s response to COVID-19, visit https://www.healthy.arkansas.gov/programs-services/topics/novel-coronavirus.