Coronavirus in Arkansas: 699 new cases, 6 additional deaths

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Governor Asa Hutchinson announced 699 new cases of COVID-19 in Arkansas at his daily press conference on Monday, July 20, as a new statewide mask mandate goes into effect.

The top counties reporting new cases in Arkansas on Monday include:

Washington – 94

Pulaski – 60

Benton – 57

Craighead – 28

Mississippi – 26

Pope – 26

Sebastian – 25

Garland – 24

Miller – 24

Arkansas – 21

Faulkner – 21

All other counties had fewer than 20 new cases, Hutchinson said.

Dr. Jose Romero, acting Secretary of the Arkansas Department of Health, said the state received 5689 test results over the last 24 hours.

There are now 7127 cases considered active in Arkansas by the Department of Health, including:

5953 in the general community

1093 in corrections

121 in nursing homes

Hospitalizations due to the virus rose to 471 (+18) on Monday, including 111 patients on ventilators (+6).

Hutchinson announced six additional deaths in Arkansas due to COVID-19, raising the state’s death toll to 363.

The number of reported recoveries from the virus rose to 26,397 on Monday, Romero said.

You can watch the daily press conference for Monday, July 20 below: