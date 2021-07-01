Coronavirus in Arkansas: 700 new cases, no additional deaths

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Gov. Asa Hutchinson announced 700 new COVID-19 cases and no additional deaths due to the virus in Arkansas on Thursday, July 1.

There are 2,676 cases statewide considered active by the Arkansas Department of Health.

A total of 337 people are hospitalized and 75 are on ventilators.

The statewide death toll due to COVID-19 stayed at 5,909.

There have been 73,350 PCR tests this month and 43,878 antigen tests.

Top counties reporting new cases:

Pulaski – 120

Lonoke– 55

Saline – 46

Of the state’s 2,706,850 vaccine doses, 2,140,641 have been administered, according to the Arkansas Department of Health. 222,609 people have received only their first dose, while 996,440 people are fully vaccinated.

“While the past two days have seen some of the highest reports for vaccine distribution in a while, our hospitalizations and new cases continue to rise,” Hutchinson said on Twitter. “Delays in getting vaccinated allow the Delta Variant to spread. Let’s get the first shot before the weekend of the 4th starts.”