Coronavirus in Arkansas: 726 new cases, 10 deaths

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Governor Asa Hutchinson announced 726 new cases and 10 additional deaths due to COVID-19 in Arkansas on Thursday, February 25.

There are now 4,720 cases statewide considered active by the Arkansas Department of Health.

A total of 522 people are hospitalized and 108 are on ventilators.

The statewide death toll due to COVID-19 is now 5,397.

There have been 162,198 PCR tests this month and 76,037 antigen tests.

Top counties reporting new cases:

  • Pulaski – 74
  • Benton – 71
  • Garland – 61
  • Washington – 54
  • Hot Spring – 35

