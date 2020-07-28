Coronavirus in Arkansas: 734 new cases, 20 additional deaths

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Governor Asa Hutchinson announced 734 new cases and 20 additional deaths in Arkansas due to COVID-19 on Tuesday — the most reported in any single day since the pandemic began.

The state’s death toll now stands at 428.

The top counties reporting new cases on Tuesday include:

  • Pulaski – 55
  • Benton – 50
  • Mississippi – 48
  • Sebastian – 45
  • Washington – 45
  • Pope – 36
  • Faulkner – 34

There are now 6565 cases of coronavirus considered active by the Arkansas Department of Health, including:

  • 6261 in the general community
  • 225 in correctional facilities
  • 79 in nursing homes

Hutchinson said the state processed 5248 test results over the last 24 hours.

The number of patients hospitalized due to the virus rose to 501 (+12) on Tuesday, Hutchinson said.

You can watch the full press conference for Tuesday, July 28 below:

