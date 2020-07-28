Coronavirus in Arkansas: 734 new cases, 20 additional deaths

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Governor Asa Hutchinson announced 734 new cases and 20 additional deaths in Arkansas due to COVID-19 on Tuesday — the most reported in any single day since the pandemic began.

The state’s death toll now stands at 428.

The top counties reporting new cases on Tuesday include:

Pulaski – 55

Benton – 50

Mississippi – 48

Sebastian – 45

Washington – 45

Pope – 36

Faulkner – 34

There are now 6565 cases of coronavirus considered active by the Arkansas Department of Health, including:

6261 in the general community

225 in correctional facilities

79 in nursing homes

Hutchinson said the state processed 5248 test results over the last 24 hours.

The number of patients hospitalized due to the virus rose to 501 (+12) on Tuesday, Hutchinson said.

You can watch the full press conference for Tuesday, July 28 below: