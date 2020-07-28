Coronavirus in Arkansas: 734 new cases, 20 additional deaths

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Governor Asa Hutchinson announced 734 new cases and 20 additional deaths in Arkansas due to COVID-19 on Tuesday — the most reported in any single day since the pandemic began.
The state’s death toll now stands at 428.
The top counties reporting new cases on Tuesday include:
- Pulaski – 55
- Benton – 50
- Mississippi – 48
- Sebastian – 45
- Washington – 45
- Pope – 36
- Faulkner – 34
There are now 6565 cases of coronavirus considered active by the Arkansas Department of Health, including:
- 6261 in the general community
- 225 in correctional facilities
- 79 in nursing homes
Hutchinson said the state processed 5248 test results over the last 24 hours.
The number of patients hospitalized due to the virus rose to 501 (+12) on Tuesday, Hutchinson said.
You can watch the full press conference for Tuesday, July 28 below: