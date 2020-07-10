Coronavirus in Arkansas: 751 new cases, 4 additional deaths

DE QUEEN, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – Governor Asa Hutchinson announced 751 new cases of COVID-19 in Arkansas at his daily press conference in De Queen on Friday, as hospitalizations due to the virus continue to climb statewide.

The number of patients hospitalized with COVID-19 in Arkansas rose by eight on Friday to a new all-time high of 402, Hutchinson said.

The state announced four additional deaths due to the virus, raising the death toll in Arkansas to 313.

The 751 new cases announced Friday include:

Hot Spring County – 145

Pulaski County – 100

Benton County – 54

Washington County – 51

Sebastian County – 42

Faulkner County – 25

Pope County – 25

According to Dr. Nate Smith, Secretary of the Arkansas Department of Health, many of the new cases in Hot Spring County are within the Ouachita River correctional facility.

There are now 5857 active cases of the novel coronavirus statewide, Smith said, including:

5140 in the general community

584 in correctional facilities

123 in nursing homes

Hutchinson said the state has performed 5212 tests for COVID-19 over the last 24 hours.

Smith announced 650 new recoveries from the virus in Arkansas on Friday (20,642 total).

For more information on the state’s response to the novel coronavirus, visit https://www.healthy.arkansas.gov/programs-services/topics/novel-coronavirus.

You can watch the full daily press conference for Friday, July 10 below: