Coronavirus in Arkansas: 752 new cases, 11 additional deaths

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Governor Asa Hutchinson announced 752 new cases and 11 additional deaths due to COVID-19 in Arkansas at his daily press conference on Friday, July 31.
The state’s death toll now stands at 453, Hutchinson said.
The top counties reporting new cases on Friday include:
- Sebastian – 81
- Pulaski – 77
- Benton – 51
- Washington – 41
- Independence – 31
- Crittenden – 29
- Union – 29
- Mississippi – 25
- Jefferson – 23
- Saline – 21
- Craighead – 20
There are now 6645 cases of COVID-19 considered active by the Arkansas Department of Health, including:
- 6241 in the general community
- 329 in correctional facilities
- 75 in nursing homes
The number of patients hospitalized with the virus rose to 507 (+3) in Arkansas, including 100 patients (-1) on ventilators.
The state reported 7207 test results over the last day.
“That’s a strong showing for the last 24 hours in testing,” Hutchinson said.
The number of cases considered recovered in Arkansas rose to 35,413 (+676) on Friday.
You can learn more about the state’s response to the novel coronavirus at https://www.healthy.arkansas.gov/programs-services/topics/novel-coronavirus.
Watch the full COVID-19 update for Friday, July 31 below: