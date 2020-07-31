Coronavirus in Arkansas: 752 new cases, 11 additional deaths

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Governor Asa Hutchinson announced 752 new cases and 11 additional deaths due to COVID-19 in Arkansas at his daily press conference on Friday, July 31.

The state’s death toll now stands at 453, Hutchinson said.

The top counties reporting new cases on Friday include:

Sebastian – 81

Pulaski – 77

Benton – 51

Washington – 41

Independence – 31

Crittenden – 29

Union – 29

Mississippi – 25

Jefferson – 23

Saline – 21

Craighead – 20

There are now 6645 cases of COVID-19 considered active by the Arkansas Department of Health, including:

6241 in the general community

329 in correctional facilities

75 in nursing homes

The number of patients hospitalized with the virus rose to 507 (+3) in Arkansas, including 100 patients (-1) on ventilators.

The state reported 7207 test results over the last day.

“That’s a strong showing for the last 24 hours in testing,” Hutchinson said.

The number of cases considered recovered in Arkansas rose to 35,413 (+676) on Friday.

You can learn more about the state’s response to the novel coronavirus at https://www.healthy.arkansas.gov/programs-services/topics/novel-coronavirus.

Watch the full COVID-19 update for Friday, July 31 below: