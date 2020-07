Coronavirus in Arkansas: 771 new cases Saturday

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – Arkansas added 771 new COVID-19 cases Saturday, according to updated dashboard numbers posted to the Arkansas Dept. of Health’s website.

The state now has 32,533 total cases.

6,884 active

25,292 recoveries

357 deaths (+4)

Washington County Cases:

Total Positive: 5,059

Active Positive: 699

Recovered: 4,323

Deaths: 37

Negatives: 18,012

Benton County Cases: