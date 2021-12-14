Coronavirus in Arkansas: 782 new cases, 15 additional deaths

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Arkansas Department of Health recorded 782 new COVID-19 cases and 15 additional deaths due to the virus in Arkansas, Governor Asa Hutchinson announced in his press conference on Tuesday, December 14.

There are 7,323 cases statewide considered active by the ADH, a decrease of 65 from yesterday.

A total of 518 people are hospitalized and 102 are on ventilators, with the statewide death toll increasing to 8,880.

Gov. Hutchinson made no mention of the Omicron variant.

Of the state’s 4,463,840 vaccine doses, 3,567,574 have been administered, according to the Arkansas Department of Health. 337,862 people have received only their first dose, while 1,478,547 people are fully vaccinated.

The governor added that 15,000 vaccines have been administered in the last 24 hours.