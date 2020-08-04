Coronavirus in Arkansas: 784 new cases, 15 additional deaths

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Governor Asa Hutchinson announced 784 new cases and 15 additional deaths due to COVID-19 in Arkansas at his daily press conference on Tuesday.

The death toll from COVID-19 in Arkansas is now 490.

The top counties reporting new cases today include:

Pulaski – 149

Sebastian – 56

Mississippi – 55

Washington – 45

Benton – 35

Saline – 25

Crittenden – 24

Jefferson – 23

There are now 6891 cases statewide considered active by the Arkansas Department of Health, including:

6410 in the general community

393 in correctional facilities

88 in nursing homes

The number of patients hospitalized with the virus in Arkansas rose to 526 (+14) on Tuesday.

Hutchinson said the state received 5840 test results over the last 24 hours. The cumulative percent positive per test in Arkansas is now 8.5 percent, according to Dr. Jose Romero, interim secretary of the Arkansas Department of Health.

The number of patients considered recovered from the virus by the ADH rose to 38,000 (+760) in Arkansas on Tuesday.

You can learn more about the state’s response to the novel coronavirus at https://www.healthy.arkansas.gov/programs-services/topics/novel-coronavirus.

You can watch the entire press conference from Tuesday, August 4 below: