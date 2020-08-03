Coronavirus in Arkansas: 787 new cases, 11 additional deaths

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Governor Asa Hutchinson announced 787 new cases and eleven additional deaths due to COVID-19 in Arkansas at his daily press conference on Monday.
The top counties reporting new cases include:
- Sebastian – 87
- Washington – 66
- Pulaski – 54
- Benton – 42
- Logan – 37
- Independence – 32
- Garland – 29
- Crittenden – 28
- Jefferson – 25
- Mississippi – 22
Hutchinson said the state received 6357 test results over the last 24 hours.
There are now 6882 cases of coronavirus considered ‘active’ by the Arkansas Department of Health, including:
- 6408 in the general community
- 392 in correctional facilities
- 80 in nursing homes
The eleven additional deaths announced today raise the death toll in Arkansas to 475.
The number of patients hospitalized with the virus statewide dropped by a net two to 513 on Monday, Hutchinson said.
The number of cases considered recovered from the virus has risen to a total of 37,240 (+664), according to Dr. Jose Romero, interim secretary of the Arkansas Department of Health.
For more on the state’s response of the novel coronavirus, visit https://www.healthy.arkansas.gov/programs-services/topics/novel-coronavirus.
