Coronavirus in Arkansas: 787 new cases, 11 additional deaths

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Governor Asa Hutchinson announced 787 new cases and eleven additional deaths due to COVID-19 in Arkansas at his daily press conference on Monday.

The top counties reporting new cases include:

Sebastian – 87

Washington – 66

Pulaski – 54

Benton – 42

Logan – 37

Independence – 32

Garland – 29

Crittenden – 28

Jefferson – 25

Mississippi – 22

Hutchinson said the state received 6357 test results over the last 24 hours.

There are now 6882 cases of coronavirus considered ‘active’ by the Arkansas Department of Health, including:

6408 in the general community

392 in correctional facilities

80 in nursing homes

The eleven additional deaths announced today raise the death toll in Arkansas to 475.

The number of patients hospitalized with the virus statewide dropped by a net two to 513 on Monday, Hutchinson said.

The number of cases considered recovered from the virus has risen to a total of 37,240 (+664), according to Dr. Jose Romero, interim secretary of the Arkansas Department of Health.

For more on the state’s response of the novel coronavirus, visit https://www.healthy.arkansas.gov/programs-services/topics/novel-coronavirus.

You can watch Governor Hutchinson’s full press conference from Monday, August 3 below: