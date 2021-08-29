Coronavirus in Arkansas: 787 new cases, 25 additional deaths

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Gov. Asa Hutchinson announced 787 new COVID-19 cases and 25 additional deaths due to the virus in Arkansas on Sunday, August 29.
There are 24,115cases statewide considered active by the Arkansas Department of Health.
A total of 1,257 people are hospitalized and 344 are on ventilators.
The statewide death toll due to COVID-19 increased to 6,879.
Top counties reporting new cases:
- Pulaski – 73
- Washington – 70
- Craighead – 59
Of the state’s 3,506,890 vaccine doses, 2,679,351 have been administered, according to the Arkansas Department of Health. 341,512 people have received only their first dose, while 1,208,775 people are fully vaccinated.
Our new cases today are significantly lower than last Sunday, and our vaccinations have increased. We’re again reminded of the toll that COVID is taking on our community with an additional 25 deaths today. The vaccine can help prevent death and serious illness from COVID. pic.twitter.com/g9IbcGOTBH— Gov. Asa Hutchinson (@AsaHutchinson) August 29, 2021