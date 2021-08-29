Coronavirus in Arkansas: 787 new cases, 25 additional deaths

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Gov. Asa Hutchinson announced 787 new COVID-19 cases and 25 additional deaths due to the virus in Arkansas on Sunday, August 29.

There are 24,115cases statewide considered active by the Arkansas Department of Health.

A total of 1,257 people are hospitalized and 344 are on ventilators.

The statewide death toll due to COVID-19 increased to 6,879.

Top counties reporting new cases:

Pulaski – 73

Washington – 70

Craighead – 59

Of the state’s 3,506,890 vaccine doses, 2,679,351 have been administered, according to the Arkansas Department of Health. 341,512 people have received only their first dose, while 1,208,775 people are fully vaccinated.