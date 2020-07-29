Coronavirus in Arkansas: 787 new cases announced as testing dips

RUSSELLVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Governor Asa Hutchinson announced 787 new cases of COVID-19 in Arkansas at his daily press conference on Wednesday as the state continues to struggle with testing concerns.

“While the case number is somewhat flat from where we’ve been in previous days, the concern is that our testing is 4519, which is not as high as we wish it would be,” Gov. Hutchinson said.

“This [graph] is something I looked at. It discouraged me,” Hutchinson said. “You can see how high we got in one day over 8000 tests, and now we’re down to around 4500 tests.”

The governor said the commercial labs are “slammed” by cases from all over the country and turnaround times on test results are delayed.

“We’ve got to turn that around nationally,” Hutchinson said.

The top counties reporting new cases on Wednesday include:

Chicot – 152

Pulaski – 82

Sebastian – 43

Benton – 33

Little River – 30

Craighead – 24

Mississippi – 22

Washington – 22

Hutchinson said 145 of the cases in Chicot County were associated with a correctional facility.

The governor also shared the following chart showing 14-day rolling percent positivity by county in Arkansas:

There are now 6596 cases of coronavirus considered active by the Arkansas Department of Health, including:

6174 in the general community

342 in correctional facilities

80 in nursing homes

The number of patients hospitalized with the virus is now 508 (+7), including 108 patients on ventilators.

Hutchinson announced six additional deaths due to COVID-19 in Arkansas on Wednesday, raising the state’s death toll to 508.

The number of individuals considered recovered from the virus in Arkansas rose to 33,938 (+750) on Wednesday.

You can watch the full daily press conference from Wednesday, July 29 below: