Coronavirus in Arkansas: 794 new cases, 8 additional deaths

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Governor Asa Hutchinson announced 794 new cases of COVID-19 in Arkansas and eight additional deaths due to the virus at his daily press conference on Tuesday.

The 794 new cases announced on Tuesday include:

Pulaski County – 111 cases

Washington County – 68 cases

Sebastian County – 52 cases

Pope County – 41 cases

Johnson County – 37 cases

Benton County – 36 cases

There are now 6,558 cases of COVID-19 considered active by the Arkansas Department of Health, including:

5457 in the general community

971 in correctional facilities

130 in nursing homes

The state reported a total of 6563 tests over the last 24 hours.

The eight additional deaths announced on Tuesday raise the state’s death toll to 331.

Hospitalizations due to the virus are up by six to a new record-high of 445, according to Dr. Nate Smith, Secretary of the Arkansas Department of Health, including 91 patients on ventilators statewide.

The number of cases considered recovered by the ADH rose by 738 on Tuesday to a total of 22,844, Smith said.

State health leaders say our region is seeing a downward trend in new cases being reported daily.

This graph shows the regions in Arkansas. Northwest Arkansas is represented by the orange line.

Hutchinson said since it reached a peak last month it’s since made serious progress on the downward path.

“That’s a good success story. We’ve got more work to do in Washington County, Benton County in particular and the other counties in that region have really been on the downward trend,” he said.

Hutchinson reiterated the importance of wearing a mask and social distancing to help slow the spread.

For more information on the state’s response to the novel coronavirus, visit https://www.healthy.arkansas.gov/programs-services/topics/novel-coronavirus.

You can watch the full press conference for Tuesday, July 14 below: