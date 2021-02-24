Coronavirus in Arkansas: 803 new cases, 10 deaths

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Governor Asa Hutchinson announced 803 new cases and 10 additional deaths due to COVID-19 in Arkansas on Wednesday, February 24.

There are now 4,676 cases statewide considered active by the Arkansas Department of Health.

A total of 496 people are hospitalized and 100 are on ventilators.

The statewide death toll due to COVID-19 is now 5,387.

There have been 152,215 PCR tests this month and 72,955 antigen tests.

Top counties reporting new cases: