Coronavirus in Arkansas: 803 new cases, 10 deaths

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Governor Asa Hutchinson announced 803 new cases and 10 additional deaths due to COVID-19 in Arkansas on Wednesday, February 24.
There are now 4,676 cases statewide considered active by the Arkansas Department of Health.
A total of 496 people are hospitalized and 100 are on ventilators.
The statewide death toll due to COVID-19 is now 5,387.
There have been 152,215 PCR tests this month and 72,955 antigen tests.
Top counties reporting new cases:
- Pulaski – 105
- Benton – 78
- Washington – 49
- Garland – 35
- Faulkner – 33
- Saline – 33