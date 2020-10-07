Coronavirus in Arkansas: 809 new cases, 13 additional deaths

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Governor Asa Hutchinson announced 809 new cases and 13 additional deaths due to COVID-19 in Arkansas on Wed., October 7.

There are now 6686 cases statewide considered active by the Arkansas Department of Health.

There have been 8975 PCR tests this month and 1110 antigen tests.

A total of 77,660 people in Arkansas have recovered. Since March, there have been a total of 88,880 cases.

The statewide death toll due to COVID-19 is now 1482.

A total of 538 (+9) people are hospitalized and 98 (-1) are on ventilators.

The top counties reporting new cases today include:

Craighead – 60

Pulaski – 57

Jefferson – 44

Washington – 26

Sebastian – 23

