Coronavirus in Arkansas: 817 new cases, 6 additional deaths

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Governor Asa Hutchinson announced 817 new cases and six additional deaths due to COVID-19 in Arkansas as he announced a statewide mask mandate at his daily press conference on Thursday.

The 817 cases announced today include:

Pulaski County – 114 new cases

Washington County – 68 new cases

Benton County – 48 new cases

Sebastian County – 43 new cases

Pope County – 40 new cases

Faulkner County – 27 new cases

Yell County – 26 new cases

There are now 6,578 cases considered active by the Arkansas Department of Health, including:

5465 in the general community

978 in correctional facilities

138 in nursing homes

The six additional deaths raise the death toll in Arkansas to 341.

The number of patients hospitalized with the virus rose to a new high of 470 (+12) on Thursday, including 101 on ventilators (+7).

Hutchinson said the state received 6020 test results over the last 24 hours.

There are now 24,195 cases considered “recovered” by the Arkansas Department of Health.

For more information on the state’s response to the novel coronavirus, visit https://www.healthy.arkansas.gov/programs-services/topics/novel-coronavirus.

You can watch the full press conference for Thursday, July 16 below: