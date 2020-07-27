Coronavirus in Arkansas: 824 new cases, 7 additional deaths

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Governor Asa Hutchinson announced 824 new cases of COVID-19 in Arkansas at his daily press conference in Little Rock on Monday, July 27.

There have now been 39,447 cumulative cases reported in the state, including 6674 currently considered ‘active’ by the Arkansas Department of Health.

The top counties reporting new cases on Monday include:

Pulaski – 120

Washington – 62

Craighead – 46

Benton – 45

Sebastian – 30

Jefferson – 29

The 6674 active cases in Arkansas include:

6299 in the general community

294 in correctional facilities

81 in nursing homes

The number of patients hospitalized with the virus rose to 489 (+9) on Monday, including 110 on ventilators (+7).

Hutchinson announced seven additional deaths due to COVID-19 in Arkansas, raising the state’s death toll to 408.

The governor said the state has received 5929 test results in the last 24 hours.

The state Department of Education is currently surveying all of the school districts.

It is looking at things like how many students will return to in-person classes, school safety plans, and the amount of PPE on hand.

Once the results are in, they will be posted online.

“We want the communities in the state to understand the status of each district and we’ll also use that data to help reinforce our support for those districts,” said Johnny Key, Arkansas Secy. of Education.

The Department of Education will also spend $1 million in CARES Act funding to buy PPE.

School districts can use that supply if they run into issues during the school year.

You can watch the full press conference for Monday, July 27 below: