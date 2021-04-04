Coronavirus in Arkansas: 84 new cases, 2 additional deaths

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Governor Asa Hutchinson provided today’s latest COVID-19 update.

84 new cases were added in the Sunday, April 4 update. 2 additional deaths were reported for a total of 5,643 in Arkansas.

The Health Department reported that the top counties for new cases are Benton, 12; Pulaski, 12; and Washington, 12.

Of the state’s 1,819,110 vaccine doses, more than 1,242,841 doses have been administered, according to the Arkansas Department of Health. 352,806 people have received their first dose, while 462,515 people are fully vaccinated.

“There are 84 new COVID-19 cases in Arkansas. The numbers continue to be encouraging. Our efforts to beat this virus are working, and we must continue to get vaccinated. I hope everyone is having a safe and happy Easter,” Governor Asa Hutchinson said.