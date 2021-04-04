Coronavirus in Arkansas: 84 new cases, 2 additional deaths

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Governor Asa Hutchinson provided today’s latest COVID-19 update.

84 new cases were added in the Sunday, April 4 update. 2 additional deaths were reported for a total of 5,643 in Arkansas.

The Health Department reported that the top counties for new cases are Benton, 12; Pulaski, 12; and Washington, 12.

Of the state’s 1,819,110 vaccine doses, more than 1,242,841 doses have been administered, according to the Arkansas Department of Health. 352,806 people have received their first dose, while 462,515 people are fully vaccinated.

“There are 84 new COVID-19 cases in Arkansas. The numbers continue to be encouraging. Our efforts to beat this virus are working, and we must continue to get vaccinated. I hope everyone is having a safe and happy Easter,” Governor Asa Hutchinson said.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

FOX24 Video

TOP STORIES

More News

DON'T MISS

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Follow KNWA & FOX24 on Facebook

KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Follow @KNWAFOX24 on Twitter

Mega Millions & Powerball Numbers