Coronavirus in Arkansas: 878 new COVID-19 cases, 18 additional deaths

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Governor Asa Hutchinson announced 878 new cases and 18 additional deaths due to COVID-19 in Arkansas on Tuesday, November 3.

A total of 6410 tests have been conducted in the past 24 hours.

There have been 310,293 PCR tests and 40,209 antigen tests.

The statewide death toll due to COVID-19 is now 2003.

The top counties reporting new cases today include:

  • Benton – 96
  • Washington – 77
  • Pulaski – 66
  • Craighead – 38
  • Sebastian – 37

Hutchinson talked about adopting a winter strategy to reduce the amount of COVID-19 cases in the state before the end of the year.

He encouraged individual responsibility like social distancing, wearing a mask, and getting a flu shot to slow the spread.

“We reduce the COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations by implementing a layered strategy. As we mitigate the risk by each part of the strategy, we realize that every layer builds on the other layers and it takes us all working together to be successful,” he said.

Arkansas Winter COVID-19 state strategy
