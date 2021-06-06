Coronavirus in Arkansas: 88 new cases, no additional deaths

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Governor Asa Hutchinson announced 88 new COVID-19 cases and no additional death due to coronavirus in Arkansas on Sunday, June 6.

There are 1,707 cases statewide considered active by the Arkansas Department of Health.

A total of 187 people are hospitalized and 33 are on ventilators.

The statewide death toll due to COVID-19 remains at 5,846.

There have been 10,476 PCR tests this month and 4,347 antigen tests.

Top counties reporting new cases:

Pulaski – 20

Washington – 9

Benton – 7

Of the state’s 2,651,460 vaccine doses, 2,011,360 doses have been administered, according to the Arkansas Department of Health. 237,406 people have received only their first dose, while 921,245 people are fully vaccinated.

“Another decline in active cases and no new COVID deaths are a good sign from today’s report. Vaccinations are not mandatory, but the incentives are there from good health to freedom to live life fully,” Hutchinson said.