Coronavirus in Arkansas: 881 new cases, 30 additional deaths

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Governor Asa Hutchinson announced 881 new cases and 30 additional deaths due to COVID-19 in Arkansas on Sunday, January 31.
There are now 17,154 cases statewide considered active by the Arkansas Department of Health.
A total of 913 people are hospitalized and 148 are on ventilators.
The statewide death toll due to COVID-19 is now 4,868.
There have been 331,812 PCR tests this month and 81,505 antigen tests.
Top counties reporting new cases:
- Pulaski – 221
- Benton – 85
- Washington – 42
- Saline – 36