Coronavirus in Arkansas: 881 new cases, 30 additional deaths

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Governor Asa Hutchinson announced 881 new cases and 30 additional deaths due to COVID-19 in Arkansas on Sunday, January 31.

There are now 17,154 cases statewide considered active by the Arkansas Department of Health.

A total of 913 people are hospitalized and 148 are on ventilators.

The statewide death toll due to COVID-19 is now 4,868.

There have been 331,812 PCR tests this month and 81,505 antigen tests.

Top counties reporting new cases: