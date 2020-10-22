Coronavirus in Arkansas: 893 new cases, 21 additional deaths

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Governor Asa Hutchinson announced 893 new cases and 21 additional deaths due to COVID-19 in Arkansas on Thursday, October 22.

There are now 8730 cases statewide considered active by the Arkansas Department of Health.

There have been 208,923 PCR tests this month and 27,568 antigen tests.

A total of 87,311 people in Arkansas have recovered. Since March, there have been a total of 102,798 cases.

The statewide death toll due to COVID-19 is now 1772.

A total of 612 (-24) people are hospitalized and 96 (-3) are on ventilators.

The top counties reporting new cases today include:

Pulaski – 115

Benton – 93

Craighead – 70

Washington – 50

Garland – 39

You can learn more about the state’s response to the novel coronavirus at https://www.healthy.arkansas.gov/programs-services/topics/novel-coronavirus.