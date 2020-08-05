Coronavirus in Arkansas: 912 new cases, 18 additional deaths

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Governor Asa Hutchinson announced 912 new cases and 18 additional deaths due to COVID-19 in Arkansas at his daily press conference on Wednesday.

The statewide death toll from the coronavirus is now 508.

The top counties reporting new cases on Wednesday include:

Chicot – 149

Pulaski – 79

Sebastian – 51

Washington – 42

Mississippi – 35

Garland – 29

Craighead – 28

Saline – 26

Pope – 24

Ashley – 21

Crittenden – 21

Benton – 20

Hutchinson noted that many of the Chicot County cases were related to a correctional facility in the county.

There are now 6937 cases of COVID-19 considered active by the Arkansas Department of Health, including:

6336 in the general community

513 in correctional facilities

88 in nursing homes

Net hospitalizations due to the virus dropped by ten to 516 in Arkansas on Wednesday.

Hutchinson said the state received 5077 test results over the last 24 hours.

You can learn more about the state’s response to the novel coronavirus at https://www.healthy.arkansas.gov/programs-services/topics/novel-coronavirus.

You can watch the full press conference from Wednesday, August 5 below: