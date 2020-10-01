Coronavirus in Arkansas: 921 new cases, 15 additional deaths

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Governor Asa Hutchinson announced 921 new cases and 15 additional deaths due to COVID-19 in Arkansas on Thursday, October 1.

There are now 6,552 cases statewide considered active by the Arkansas Department of Health.

A total of 73,734 people in Arkansas have recovered. Since March, there have been a total of 81,531 cases.

The statewide death toll due to COVID-19 is now 1,238.

A total of 485 (-5) people are hospitalized and 92 (-1) are on ventilators.

The top counties reporting new cases today include:

Pulaski – 79

Washington – 77

Benton – 55

Craighead – 40

Sebastian – 37

You can learn more about the state’s response to the novel coronavirus at https://www.healthy.arkansas.gov/programs-services/topics/novel-coronavirus.