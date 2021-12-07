Coronavirus in Arkansas: 932 new cases, 24 additional deaths

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Arkansas Department of Health recorded 932 new COVID-19 cases and 24 additional deaths due to the virus in Arkansas on Tuesday, December 7.

There are 7,414 cases statewide considered active by the ADH, an increase of 249 from yesterday.

A total of 456 people are hospitalized and 85 are on ventilators.

Top counties reporting new cases:

Benton: 68

Pulaski: 60

Craighead: 57

The statewide death toll due to COVID-19 increased to 8,776

Of the state’s 4,367,000 vaccine doses, 3,492,107 have been administered, according to the Arkansas Department of Health. 333,328 people have received only their first dose, while 1,460,971 people are fully vaccinated.

Governor Asa Hutchinson said in his weekly press conference there are currently no recorded cases of the Omicron variant in the state.

He also said there have been 17,000 vaccine doses administered in the last 24 hours.

The full press conference can be viewed in the video above.