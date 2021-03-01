Coronavirus in Arkansas: 94 new cases, 7 additional deaths

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Governor Asa Hutchinson provided an update on COVID-19 in Arkansas on Monday, March 1.

Ninety-four additional cases were added in today’s update. There are 4,242 active cases in the state, 441 hospitalized, which is down 14 from Sunday, February 28.

Arkansas reported 7 additional deaths for a total of 5,250.

“There are fewer cases with higher testing today compared to last week. We’re continuing to vaccinate Arkansans, and we will be able to increase our doses administered once we receive our first shipment of the Johnson and Johnson single-dose vaccine, which is expected later this week,” Hutchinson says.