Coronavirus in Arkansas: 945 new cases, 23 additional deaths

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Governor Asa Hutchinson announced 945 new cases and 8 additional deaths due to COVID-19 in Arkansas on Monday, November 9.

There are now 12,488 cases statewide considered active by the Arkansas Department of Health.

There have been 79,246 PCR tests this month and 10,675 antigen tests.

A total of 99,861 people in Arkansas have recovered. Since March, there have been a total of 122,811 cases.

The statewide death toll due to COVID-19 is now 2,108.

A total of 786 (+45) people are hospitalized and 116 (+13) are on ventilators.

The top counties reporting new cases today include: