Coronavirus in Arkansas: 945 new cases, 23 additional deaths

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Governor Asa Hutchinson announced 945 new cases and 8 additional deaths due to COVID-19 in Arkansas on Monday, November 9.

There are now 12,488 cases statewide considered active by the Arkansas Department of Health.

There have been 79,246 PCR tests this month and 10,675 antigen tests.

A total of 99,861 people in Arkansas have recovered. Since March, there have been a total of 122,811 cases.

The statewide death toll due to COVID-19 is now 2,108.

A total of 786 (+45) people are hospitalized and 116 (+13) are on ventilators.

The top counties reporting new cases today include:

  • Pulaski – 128
  • Washington – 79
  • Independence – 75
  • Sebastian – 56
  • Benton – 49

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

FOX24 Video

TOP STORIES

More News

Local News Video

DON'T MISS

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Mega Millions & Powerball Numbers