Coronavirus in Arkansas: 95 new cases, 1 additional death

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Governor Asa Hutchinson announced 95 new COVID-19 cases and one additional death due to coronavirus in Arkansas on Sunday, May 16.

There are 2,058 cases statewide considered active by the Arkansas Department of Health.

A total of 171 people are hospitalized and 30 are on ventilators.

The statewide death toll due to COVID-19 is now 5,794.

There have been 42,251 PCR tests this month and 19,299 antigen tests.

Top counties reporting new cases:

Pulaski – 37

Benton – 12

Craighead – 11

Of the state’s 2,597,240 vaccine doses, 1,857,562 doses have been administered, according to the Arkansas Department of Health. 237,421 people have received only their first dose, while 847,696 people are fully vaccinated.

“Active cases declined in today’s report and are lower than this time last week. This week should provide a bump in our vaccination numbers as more Arkansans aged 12-15 get vaccinated. It’s safe, effective, and our best weapon as we continue to battle this virus,” Hutchinson said.