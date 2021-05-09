Coronavirus in Arkansas: 95 new cases, 1 additional death

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Governor Asa Hutchinson announced 95 new COVID-19 cases and one additional deaths due to coronavirus in Arkansas on Sunday, May 9.

There are 2,223 cases statewide considered active by the Arkansas Department of Health.

A total of 166 people are hospitalized and 36 are on ventilators.

The statewide death toll due to COVID-19 is now 5,761.

There have been 23,356 PCR tests this month and 8,152 antigen tests.

Top counties reporting new cases:

Pulaski – 20

Washington – 17

Lonoke – 8

Of the state’s 2,556,390 vaccine doses, 1,809,384 doses have been administered, according to the Arkansas Department of Health. 251,940 people have received only their first dose, while 806,900 people are fully vaccinated.