Coronavirus in Arkansas: 954 new cases, 40 additional deaths

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Governor Asa Hutchinson announced 954 new cases and 40 additional deaths due to COVID-19 in Arkansas on Saturday, February 13.

There are now 12,222 cases statewide considered active by the Arkansas Department of Health.

A total of 690 people are hospitalized and 113 are on ventilators.

The statewide death toll due to COVID-19 is now 5,252.

There have been 113,758 PCR tests this month and 44,106 antigen tests.

Top counties reporting new cases: