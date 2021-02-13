Coronavirus in Arkansas: 954 new cases, 40 additional deaths

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Governor Asa Hutchinson announced 954 new cases and 40 additional deaths due to COVID-19 in Arkansas on Saturday, February 13.
There are now 12,222 cases statewide considered active by the Arkansas Department of Health.
A total of 690 people are hospitalized and 113 are on ventilators.
The statewide death toll due to COVID-19 is now 5,252.
There have been 113,758 PCR tests this month and 44,106 antigen tests.
Top counties reporting new cases:
- Pulaski – 121
- Benton – 100
- Washington – 56
- Sebastian – 44
- Saline – 43