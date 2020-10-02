Coronavirus in Arkansas: 958 new cases, 7 additional deaths

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Governor Asa Hutchinson announced 958 new cases and seven additional deaths due to COVID-19 in Arkansas on Friday, October 2.

There are now 7,330 cases statewide considered active by the Arkansas Department of Health.

There have been 12,316 PCR tests this month and 757 antigen tests.

A total of 74,473 people in Arkansas have recovered. Since March, there have been a total of 85,779 cases.

The statewide death toll due to COVID-19 is now 1,391.

A total of 475 (-10) people are hospitalized and 89 (-3) are on ventilators.

The top counties reporting new cases today include:

Craighead – 46

Pulaski – 39

Faulkner – 34

Sebastian – 33

Pope – 27

You can learn more about the state’s response to the novel coronavirus at https://www.healthy.arkansas.gov/programs-services/topics/novel-coronavirus.