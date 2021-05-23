Coronavirus in Arkansas: 97 new cases, 1 additional death

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Governor Asa Hutchinson announced 97 new COVID-19 cases and one additional deaths due to coronavirus in Arkansas on Sunday, May 23.

There are 2,037 cases statewide considered active by the Arkansas Department of Health.

A total of 196 people are hospitalized and 33 are on ventilators.

The statewide death toll due to COVID-19 is now 5,817.

There have been 61,581 PCR tests this month and 30,288 antigen tests.

Top counties reporting new cases:

  • Benton, Pulaski – 18
  • Craighead – 5
  • Faulkner, Hot Spring, Jefferson, Sebastian – 4

Of the state’s 2,612,360 vaccine doses, 1,929,651 doses have been administered, according to the Arkansas Department of Health. 240,206 people have received only their first dose, while 876,114 people are fully vaccinated.

