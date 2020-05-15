Coronavirus in Arkansas: 97 new cases, no new deaths reported Friday

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Governor Asa Hutchinson on Friday announced 97 new cases of the novel coronavirus in Arkansas, including 79 in the community and 18 in correctional facilities.

There were no additional deaths announced due to the virus, and Arkansas’ death toll remains at 98. The state’s cumulative COVID-19 case count is now 4463, including 975 considered ‘active’ and 3390 recoveries.

Hutchinson said the state performed 2267 tests yesterday with a positivity rate of 2.5 percent.

The top counties reporting new cases include:

Jefferson County – 11

Crittenden County – 10

Pulaski County – 7

St. Francis County – 6

The 975 active cases of COVID-19 in Arkansas include:

551 in the general community

322 in correctional facilities

102 in nursing homes

There are currently 65 patients hospitalized with the virus in Arkansas, including nine on ventilators.

Governor Hutchinson said that, barring unforeseen circumstances, the state will not host a press conference over the weekend. On Monday, he said the state would conduct it’s coronavirus press conference from Forrest City, where the federal prison experiencing an outbreak is located.

On Tuesday, the state’s press conference will focus on nursing homes, Hutchinson said.

For more on the state’s response to the novel coronavirus, visit https://www.healthy.arkansas.gov/programs-services/topics/novel-coronavirus.