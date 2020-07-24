Coronavirus in Arkansas: 990 new cases, including 55 in Newton County

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Governor Asa Hutchinson announced 990 new cases and eight additional deaths due to COVID-19 in Arkansas at his daily press conference on Friday.

The state’s death toll now stands at 394.

The top counties reporting new cases on Friday include:

Pulaski – 144 cases

Washington – 82 cases

Benton – 55 cases

Newton – 55 cases

Sebastian – 38 cases

Jefferson – 37 cases

Pope – 37 cases

Hutchinson said Newton County was new to the list, and that, when looking at the data, the outbreak seemed to be among the elderly. He said the state was working to determine whether it was related to a nursing home environment.

“When you have 55 cases in Newton County, one of the most rural parts of Arkansas, everybody has to be mindful. There’s not any area of the state that’s exempt,” Hutchinson said.

There are now 7028 cases of COVID-19 considered active by the Arkansas Department of Health, including:

6326 in the general community

552 in correctional facilities

148 in nursing homes

The number of patients hospitalized with the virus in Arkansas is at a new peak — 497 (+17) — including 109 (+2) individuals on ventilators.

Testing in the state was up on Friday, with Arkansas reporting 8015 test results received over the last 24 hours. Hutchinson said commercial labs (represented in red below) seemed to be responding more and that he hoped that trend would continue.

Arkansas’ cumulative percent positive rate is now 8 percent, Hutchinson said.

Recovery numbers were not reported by officials on Friday. That information will be added to the article when it is provided by the state.

You can watch the full press conference from Friday, July 24 below: