Coronavirus in Arkansas: Active cases fall by over 3,000

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Arkansas Department of Health reported that active COVID-19 cases fell by 3,068 on Monday, down to a total of 93,311.

Total cases increased by 3,600, and there were three deaths reported due to the virus.

Vaccination numbers were predictably down due to recent inclement weather around the state. The ADH reports that partial immunizations rose to 370,688, an increase of 451 from the day before. The total of fully vaccinated Arkansans rose to 1,528,481, an increase of 313.

Individuals hospitalized rose by 35 to 1,420. Of those patients, 172 are currently on ventilators, an increase of four.

The counties reporting the highest numbers of new cases are:

Pulaski – 755

Faulkner – 229

Craighead – 212

“It is more important than ever to get your booster shot or your first dose,” said Gov. Asa Hutchinson in a tweet.