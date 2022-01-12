Coronavirus in Arkansas: another record as over 10,000 new cases reported, 14 more deaths

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Arkansas Department of Health reported another single-day record with 10,974 new cases on Wednesday, bringing the total during the pandemic to 640,799.

There were 14 deaths due to COVID-19.

The number of individuals hospitalized by the virus grew by 37, to 1,185. Of those patients, 167 are on ventilators, an increase of four over Tuesday’s numbers.

The number of vaccine doses administered rose to 3,786,351, an increase of 7,570 from the day before. Of all doses received, 79.8% have been administered.

The ADH lists 1,521,763 Arkansans as fully immunized, with 366,295 qualifying as partially immunized.

The counties reporting the most new cases on Wednesday are:

Pulaski – 1,584

Washington – 1,014

Benton – 701

“Our second shipment of at-home tests has been received and we’re working to get those tests around the state,” said Gov. Asa Hutchinson in a Tweet. “We’re monitoring our hospital space and providing resources when needed.”