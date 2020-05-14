Coronavirus in Arkansas: Community cases rise by 113

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Governor Asa Hutchinson announced 130 new cases of COVID-19 in Arkansas at his daily press conference on Thursday, May 14, including 113 cases in the community and 17 from correctional facilities.

The 113 cases in the community include:

21 in Union County

14 in Craighead County

13 in Pulaski County

11 in Jefferson County

10 in Sharp County

The remaining cases are scattered throughout the state, said Hutchinson.

“If you’re living in one of these counties, be on the lookout,” said Dr. Nate Smith, Secretary of the Arkansas Department of Health. “There is COVID-19 circulating in your community. This is the time to be careful. Maybe don’t have a party at your house, wear a mask in public, and practice good hygiene.”

There are now 69 patients hospitalized with the virus in Arkansas, a net gain of five since Wednesday and the second day in a row the state has experienced an increase.

The governor said two days of increases in cases and in hospitalizations gives he and Smith pause about possibly entering a ‘phase two’ of lifting restrictions in Arkansas.

“Obviously this is not encouraging for a quick movement into phase two,” Hutchinson said.

“We’ve gotta make sure that we remind everybody to be careful and not to take this for granted and assume that we’re going to be at phase two in 14 days, because we’ve got a lot of work still to do.”

The governor said the state will evaluate whether the last two days are an ‘uptick’ or part of a larger pattern. He also noted that as testing increases throughout Arkansas, the state will naturally expect the number of positive cases to increase as well.

Hutchinson said the state performed 1991 tests for COVID-19 on Wednesday, reporting a positivity rate of 2.6 percent.

Of the state’s 4366 cumulative cases, there are now 928 considered ‘active’ in Arkansas, including:

522 in the general community

305 in correctional facilities

101 in nursing homes

Hutchinson announced on Thursday one additional death in Arkansas due to the virus, raising the state’s death toll to 98.

For more information on the state’s response to the novel coronavirus, visit https://www.healthy.arkansas.gov/programs-services/topics/novel-coronavirus.