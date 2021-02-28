Coronavirus in Arkansas: data cleanup reduces number of confirmed COVID-19 deaths across state

Coronavirus

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Governor Asa Hutchinson said Sunday a data clean-up is reflected in the state’s latest COVID-19 report.

Hutchinson announced 3,220 new cases and a correction on the number of deaths COVID-19 in Arkansas, bringing the number down by 174 on Sunday, February 28.

288 of the new cases are added as of Sunday, the remaining 2,932 occurred before February 14.

In addition, some deaths were reclassified and duplicates were removed

There are now 4,339 cases statewide considered active by the Arkansas Department of Health.

A total of 455 people are hospitalized and 85 are on ventilators.

The statewide death toll due to COVID-19 is now reduced to 5,243.

There have been 185,269 PCR tests this month and 82,730 antigen tests.

Top counties reporting new cases:

  • Pulaski – 50
  • Benton – 38
  • Garland – 21
  • Washington – 18
  • Craighead — 11
  • Sebastian – 11

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

