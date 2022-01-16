Coronavirus in Arkansas: Governor cites continued high COVID-19 testing with lower cases reported as hopeful sign

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Testing for COVID-19 continuing to see high numbers as COVID-19 in Arkansas numbers start to slowly come down from record highs over the past week.

“Testing remained high Saturday with much lower cases reported. This is a hopeful sign we are close to a peak. The best way we can come back down is to get vaccinated and boosted,” Governor Hutchinson said on social media.

Data from the Arkansas Department of Health show the total number of active cases in the state jumped by 2,113 in just 24 hours, making that number 96,379. The figures show there have now been 681,176 total cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic began, with new cases increasing by 5,386.

The data reported on Wednesday show there are now 9,434 Arkansans who have died because of COVID-19, an increase of four from the previous day.

The ADH also reported that there are 1,385 patients currently hospitalized with COVID-19, rising by 28 from the day before. The figures show 168 patients currently on ventilators, three more than the previous day and 12 more patients added to the ICU putting that number at 385.

According to the Arkansas Department of Health, 3,170 doses of the vaccine were given in the last 24 hours, changing the total number of doses given to 3,818,575. There are now 1,528,168 Arkansans who are fully immunized.