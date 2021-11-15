Coronavirus in Arkansas: governor reports 151 new cases, 12 additional deaths

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — New data from the Arkansas Department of Health showed active coronavirus cases decreased by 351 to 4,785. 151 new COVID-19 cases were reported and there were 12 additional deaths due to the virus reported in Arkansas on Monday, November 15.

Total cases in the state during the pandemic increased to a total of 519,911.

A total of 282 people are hospitalized by the virus and 59 are on ventilators.

The statewide death toll due to COVID-19 increased to 8,579.

Of the state’s 4,297,860 vaccine doses, 3,281,407 have been administered, according to the Arkansas Department of Health. 304,645 people have received only their first dose, while 1,421,492 people are fully vaccinated.